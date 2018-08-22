Many Travelers Find Night Golf in Journeys Across America

  • Archives

    Posted on August 22, 2018 by kenmink2
    By Ken Mink
        The blistering summer heat of 2018 has had a detrimental effect on golf in general in the U. S., particularly in the Southeast and Southwest.
       Many thousands of golfers have chosen to beat the heat by getting in their shots after the sun goes down, especially when they are on vacation.
       Nighttime golf has become more popular this year, with several courses offering players night golf opportunities after the moon comes out.
       Some courses have fully lighted courses and some offer “glow ball” night events (using LED lighted balls and glow-marked tees, greens, etc.)
       I recently tried nine holes of “glow golf” at my home course, Royal Oaks, Maryville, Tn.,  and found it a lot of fun (especially watching your tee shots take off into the darkened sky like tracer bullets). Maneuvering the fairways in the dark was sometimes treacherous and players had to rely on flashlights and reading greens was an adventure unto itself.
       Lighted golf courses are expensive to operate and several have tried and failed in recent years, but lighted courses still exist at 56 locations in 21 states.  Some are Par 3 and Executive courses. Here are many:
     
              Legends Walk at Orange Lake Resort, Kissimmee, Fla.
             Heartwell Golf Course, Long Beach, Ca.
            Van Buren Golf Center, Riverside, Ca.
            Newport Beach Golf Course, Newport Beach, Ca.
            Lake Forest Golf and Practice Center, Orange County, Ca.
           Westchester Golf Course, Los Angeles, Ca.
           David L. Baker Memorial Golf Center, Fountain Valley, Ca.
           Pico Rivera Municipal Golf Course, Pico River, Ca.
          Arcadia Par 3 Golf Course, Arcadia, Ca.
          Van Nuys Golf Course, Van Nuys, Ca.
          Mission Bay Golf Course & Practice Center, Mission Bay/San Diego, Ca.
          The Lights at Indio Golf Course, Indio, Ca.
               Mariner’s Point, San Francisco, Ca.

               Beacon Lakes Golf Club, Houston/Galveston, Tex.

              Hillcrest Golf Club, Alvin, Tex.

              Melrose Park Golf Course, Houston, Tex.

              The Links at Green Caye, Dickinson, Tex.

              San Pedro Driving Range & Par 3 Golf Course, San Antonio, Tex.

              Benbrook 3 Par Lighted Golf Course, Dallas, Tex.

              Executive course at Lake Park Golf Club, Lewisville, Tex.

              Willow Creek Golf Center, Abilene, Tex.

              Cloud Nine at Angel Park Golf Club, Las Vegas, Nev.

              JR’s Par 3, Oklahoma City, Okla.

              The Links of Naples, Naples, Fla.

              Champions 9 Golf Course at Champions Gate, Orlando, Fla.

             Duran Golf Club Short Course, Orlando, Fla.

             Suncoast Golf Center & Academy, Sarasota, Fla.

             Terrace Hill Golf Club, Tampa, Fla.

             The Cove of Rotonda Golf Center, Port Charlotte, Fla.

             Holiday Golf Club, Panama City Beach, Fla.

             Legends Walk, Kississimme, Fla.

             Peachtree Golf Center, Duluth, Ga.

             Fore Kicks Golf Club, Norfolk, Mass.

             Highland Greens Golf Course, Prospect, Conn.

                 Newfane Pro-Am Par 3 Golf Course, Niagara, N. Y.

                 Flushing Meadows Pitch & Putt, New York City

                 Bob-O-Link, Orchard Park, New York

                 Knights Play Golf Center, Apex/Raleigh, N. C.

                 Bur-Mil Park Golf Course, Greensboro, N. C.

                Par Three at Windy Hill Golf Course, Midlothian, Va.

                Tupelo Bay Golf Complex, Murrells Inlet, S. C.

                Harbour View, Myrtle Beach/Little River, S. C.

                Cuff Links Executive Par-3 at Boyne Highlands Resort & Country Club, Harbor Springs, Mich.

                 Manor Valley Golf Course, Export, Mich.

                 Chip N’ Putt at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort, Shawnee-on-Delaware

                  Vitense Golfland, Madison, Wisc.

                  Eagle Lake Youth Golf Center, Plymouth, Minn.

                 Riverside Golf Academy, Indianapolis, Ind.

                 Yorktown Golf Course, Belleville, Ill.

                Golf Center Des Plaines Par-3 Course, Des Plaines, Ill.

                 Pheasant Run Golf Course, O’Fallon, Mo.

                 Pallo’s Par 3, Bonne Terre, Mo.

                 Betty Allison at Oscar Blom Golf Course, Springfield, Mo.

                 Par 3 at Bright Leaf Golf Resort, Harrodsburg, Ky.

                  Twin Pines Golf Course, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

                  Mill Creek metro parks, Youngstown, Ohio

                  Lighted golf courses are also available in Mexico, Canada, the Middle East, Japan and much of Europe.

    (Ken Mink is a member of the Golf Travel Writers of America (GTWA.com) and is also the editor of the online travel magazine The Travelling Adventurer (www.travellingadventurer.com)

