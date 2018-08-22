Many Travelers Find Night Golf in Journeys Across America

By Ken Mink

The blistering summer heat of 2018 has had a detrimental effect on golf in general in the U. S., particularly in the Southeast and Southwest.

Many thousands of golfers have chosen to beat the heat by getting in their shots after the sun goes down, especially when they are on vacation.

Nighttime golf has become more popular this year, with several courses offering players night golf opportunities after the moon comes out.

Some courses have fully lighted courses and some offer “glow ball” night events (using LED lighted balls and glow-marked tees, greens, etc.)

I recently tried nine holes of “glow golf” at my home course, Royal Oaks, Maryville, Tn., and found it a lot of fun (especially watching your tee shots take off into the darkened sky like tracer bullets). Maneuvering the fairways in the dark was sometimes treacherous and players had to rely on flashlights and reading greens was an adventure unto itself.

Lighted golf courses are expensive to operate and several have tried and failed in recent years, but lighted courses still exist at 56 locations in 21 states. Some are Par 3 and Executive courses. Here are many:

Legends Walk at Orange Lake Resort, Kissimmee, Fla.

Heartwell Golf Course, Long Beach, Ca.

Newport Beach Golf Course, Newport Beach, Ca.

Lake Forest Golf and Practice Center, Orange County, Ca.

Westchester Golf Course, Los Angeles, Ca.

Pico Rivera Municipal Golf Course, Pico River, Ca.

Van Nuys Golf Course, Van Nuys, Ca.

Mariner’s Point, San Francisco, Ca.

Cloud Nine at Angel Park Golf Club, Las Vegas, Nev.

JR’s Par 3, Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Cove of Rotonda Golf Center, Port Charlotte, Fla.

Holiday Golf Club, Panama City Beach, Fla.

Legends Walk, Kississimme, Fla.

Flushing Meadows Pitch & Putt, New York City

Bob-O-Link, Orchard Park, New York

Tupelo Bay Golf Complex, Murrells Inlet, S. C.

Harbour View, Myrtle Beach/Little River, S. C.

Pallo’s Par 3, Bonne Terre, Mo.

Twin Pines Golf Course, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Mill Creek metro parks, Youngstown, Ohio

Lighted golf courses are also available in Mexico, Canada, the Middle East, Japan and much of Europe.

(Ken Mink is a member of the Golf Travel Writers of America (GTWA.com) and is also the editor of the online travel magazine The Travelling Adventurer (www.travellingadventurer.com)