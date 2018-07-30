  • Archives

    Hot Air Balloons Filling American Skies at Townsend and Elsewhere

    Posted on July 30, 2018 by kenmink2

    By Ken Mink, Editor

    TOWNSEND, Tn. – Hot air balloons seem to bring out the kid in all of us: Seeing many giant colorful balloons dotting the landscape, tugging at their tethered ropes tends to peak anyone’s excitement.

    And more than 10,000 people are expected to experience such an adventure here Aug. 18 when ballonists display about a half dozen hot air balloons at the second annual Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival .  (more about  hot air balloon festivals nationwide  listed below)

    The balloons will be on display at the Townsend Visitors Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway (the site is on U. S. Highway 321 about 10 miles from Maryville and 30 miles south of Knoxville).

    The spectrum of the colorful balloons against a backdrop of the vast  Great Smoky Mountains provides pleasing views (especially, say officials, during the sunset hours of approximately 7-9).)

    The finale for many of these balloon festivals is the “night glow” or “balloon glow” event. At predetermined signals, the pilots blast the propane burners, releasing a burst of fire into the balloons. The balloons “glow” like huge fireflies or Chinese lanterns, often accompanied by fireworks, creating a magical sight.

    Lots of food, drinks (via a food truck) and craft displays and sales, live entertainment and wine tastings will be available throughout the festival hours of 3 p.m to 9 p.m.   Those attending are encouraged to bring portable seating and/or blankets. The festival is free, but parking costs $25 ($20 if bought in advance from the event web site at gsmballoonfest.com

    Wine tasting will be provided by Nine Lakes Wine Country, along with local craft beer.

    For a fee, spectators (adults and children) will be permitted to get into the balloon baskets for a short tethered lift approximately 30-50 feet into the sky.

    “We’re thrilled we had such a successful year in 2017 and excited to bring the Hot Air Balloon Festival back for another year,” said Blount County Partnership Director Tourism Kim Mitchell stated in a press release. “ We had about 10,000 here last year and expect even more this time, if we have our usual good weather.”

    There are many hotels available in the Townsend/Maryville/Knoxville area.   For more information on housing, food and events in the area visit www.smokymountains.org/plan-your-trip

    Balloon festivals are held each year nationally and internationally throughout the year, all over the USA and the world. We have updated a calendar for 2018 balloon festivals (the ones with actual dates have been confirmed and the others just list the month that they were in this year), to be held in 25 states across the USA. The list view is sortable by balloon festival name, state, and date.

    The largest hot air balloon festival in the world, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, takes place in October each year in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 9 day long Balloon Fiesta has over 500 participating balloons each year.

    2018 Balloon Festivals in the USA

    This is a calendar of all of the USA 2018 Balloon Festivals (other than the Townsend event) that we have been able to confirm to date.  Of course, you should still double check their websites and social media profiles to make sure the event hasn’t been canceled.

     

    Adirondack Hot Air Balloon Festival NY, Glens Falls (09) Sep 20–23rd
    Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic AL, Decatur (05) May 26–27th
    Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta #BalloonFiesta NM, Albuquerque (10) Oct 6–14th
    Ashland BalloonFest OH, Ashland (06) Jun 28–30th
    Bluff Balloon Festival UT, Bluff (01) Jan 12–14th
    Carolina BalloonFest #CarolinaBalloonFest NC, Statesville (10) Oct 19–21st
    Centralia Balloon Festival IL, Centralia (08) Aug 17–19th
    Chester County Balloon Festival PA, Toughkenamon (06) Jun 22–24th
    Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival AZ, Yuma (11) Nov 16–18th
    Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off #LDLO CO, Colorado Springs (09) Sep 1–3rd
    Eyes to the Sky Balloon Festival UT, Salina (06) Jun 15–17th
    Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival MI, Battle Creek (06) Jun/Jul 28–4th
    Great Falls Balloon Festival ME, Lewiston/Auburn (08) Aug 17–19th
    Great Forest Park Balloon Race* MO, Saint Louis (09) Sep 14–15th
    Great Mississippi River Balloon Race MS, Natchez (10) Oct 19–21st
    Great Pershing Balloon Derby MO, Brookfield (09) Sep 1–3rd
    Great Prosser Balloon Rally WA, Prosser (09) Sep 28–30th
    Great Reno Balloon Race #RenoBalloonRace NV, Reno (09) Sep 7–9th
    Great Texas Balloon Race TX, Longview (07) Jul 27–29th
    Great Wellsville Balloon Rally NY, Wellsville (07) Jul 20–22nd
    Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair AZ, Lake Havasu City (01) Jan 19–21st
    Helen to the Atlantic Balloon Race & Festival GA, Helen (06) Jun 1–2nd
    Hot Air Jubilee MI, Jackson (07) Jul 20–22nd
    Hudson Valley Hot-Air Balloon Festival NY, Poughkeepsie (07) Jul 6–8th
    Kiwanis Hot Air Balloon Festival IN, Bloomington (09) Sep 7–9th
    Lisle Eye To The Skies Festival IL, Lisle (06) Jun/Jul 29–1st
    Macomb Balloon Rally IL, Macomb (09) Sep 7–8th
    Michigan Challenge BalloonFest MI, Howell (06) Jun 22–24th
    Montpelier Bean Days Balloon Festival OH, Montpelier (07) Jul 20–21st
    National Balloon Classic IA, Indianola (07) Jul/Aug 27–4th
    New York State Festival of Balloons NY, Dansville (08) Aug/Sep 30–3rd
    Northwest Art & Air Festival OR, Albany (08) Aug 24–26th
    Plano Balloon Festival #PlanoBalloon TX, Plano (09) Sep 21–23rd
    Quick Chek NJ Festival of Ballooning NJ, Readington (07) Jul 27–29th
    Quechee Hot Air Balloon Craft & Music Festival VT, Quechee (06) Jun 15–17th
    Ravenna Balloon-A-Fair OH, Ravenna (09) Sep 15–16th
    Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally NY, Binghamton (08) Aug 3–5th
    Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic ID, Boise (08) Aug/Sep 29–2nd
    Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival CA, Temecula (06) Jun 1–3rd
    Thurston Classic PA, Meadville (06) Jun 14–17th
    University Toyota’s Balloons Over Morgantown WV, Morgantown (10) Oct TBD
    US National Hot Air Balloon Championship (BFA) Varies Varies Varies
    Warren County Farmers’ Fair Balloon Festival NJ, Warren Co. (07) Jul/Aug 28–4th

    *Billed as the oldest and most well-attended FREE Hot-Air Balloon Event in the World.

     

     

     

    This entry was posted in News. Bookmark the permalink.