Wizard Of Oz Pumpkins, Flowers Blaze at Dallas, Tex., Arboretum

Visitors to the Dallas, Texas, area should consider visiting the fantastic Dallas Arboretum, which features one of the most highly regarded displays of plants and flowers in the world, including the astounding fall festival.

This year the internationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village featuring designs using more than 90.000 pumpkins, squash and gourds.

This year the arboretum highlights The Wonderful Wizard of Oz as its 2017 theme, a spectacular show of color with 4,500 of fall’s favorite flower-Chrysanthemums, along with 150,000 more stunning, fall blooming.

For the 12th year, Autumn at the Arboretum includes the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village featuring pumpkin houses and creative displays along with hay bales and cornstalks.

For a look at dozens of other colorful and unique 2017 displays at the Dallas Arboretum go to http://www.dallasarboretum.org

Themed “Pumpkins, Squash and Gourds, Oh My!”, Pumpkin Village takes each visitor on a trip highlighting the beloved book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Guests travel through Pumpkin Village on an actual yellow-brick road, spiraling through Pecan Grove with stops at each major occurrence in the story of Dorothy and her adventures in the “Land of Oz”–reimagined with pumpkins, squashes and gourds. Vignettes include “Auntie Em’s house,” the “Scarecrow’s Garden,” the “Enchanted Forest” with the “Tin Man” and “Cowardly Lion,” “Munchkinland,” “Emerald City” showcasing the carriage pulled by “A Horse of A Different Color,” and the “Wicked Witch’s Castle” including the Hay Bale Maze mimicking the castle walls.

“Munchkinland” is also the home of the Tom Thumb Pumpkin Patch offering pumpkins for purchase and activities for the kids. Photo-opportunities abound throughout the pumpkin-laden Oz themed village.

Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12, 9-5 p.m.

All active duty and retired military personnel receive complimentary admission all weekend (with valid military ID). Additionally, face painting and petting zoo are on-site Saturday and Sunday, from 10am-2pm.

Live musical performances will liven up tje afternoons.

Friday, November 10

High Definition

2-4 p.m.Martin Rutchik Concert Stage

Listen to Dallas/Ft. Worth based cover band guaranteed to get the party started–playing pop, hip hop, disco and top 40 tunes from the 70’s to present day.

Saturday, November 11

Becky Middleton

12-3 p.m., Val Late Garden

Relax and listen to singer/songwriter with a soulful groove that flows between soul, pop, and roots music

Sargent Pepper’s Bluegrass Band

1-3 p.m., Martin Rutchik Concert Stage

Bands have been covering Beatles tunes for decades, but none like Sgt. Peppers Lonely Bluegrass Band. Imagine the music of the Fab Four shaken up with infusions of bluegrass and jazz and topped off with a classical twist. The result: a satisfying musical cocktail.

Ladies for Liberty

4 p.m., Martin Rutchik Concert Stage & Lawn

Watch a patriotic performance by this show troupe sure to make you long for a trip down memory lane.

Daily:

Oktoberfest Garden

Daily, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Café on the Green

The menu at Café on the Green features traditional German cuisine, including various kinds of sausage and beer. Take a break and enjoy a delicious Octoberfest-inspired meal through November 22.

Historical Tours

Monday-Saturday – 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday – 12-4 p.m., DeGolyer House

Visit the DeGolyer House for a tour of the beautiful, historically preserved home, while listening to incredibly knowledgeable docents speak about the history of the home through November 22.

Mommy & Me Mondays and Tiny Tot Tuesdays Sponsored by Kimberly-Clark

Mondays & Tuesdays through November 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pecan Grove

Enjoy fun, kid-friendly activities in Pecan Grove, adjacent to the pumpkin village. Activities include face painting, a petting zoo, silhouette artist and music by KinderMusic (music 12-1230pm)

NEW Dallas County Master Gardeners in the Garden

Thursdays through November 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Members of the Dallas County Master Gardeners are on-site to answer any questions guests may have regarding what’s growing in the garden.

Dallas Arboretum Amateur Photography Exhibit

A juried exhibition of photography of the Arboretum – Showing in the Rosine Hall gallery September 23 – November 22.

Contest Participants:

Beth Kochur, Trees of Light

Billy Murphy, Robin Bathing

Boris Tsang, Dragonfly

David Gould, 98…99…100

Eleanor Musier, On the Edge

James Johnson, A Rose at Christmas Time

Jennifer Long, Gourds Delight & A Moment to Shine

Jim Smith, Spiraling Tulip Leaf

Linda Henderson, Rise N Shine

Leasa Milligan, Monarch on Zennia

Nikki Sumrow, Broken Wings, Dahlia, & Waiting to Bloom

Riyana Daulat, A Misty Morning

Rosa Hart, Fall Colors on a Maple Tree

Robin Mallon, Lilies in White & A Small Waterfall

Suzonne Annette Evans, Happy Dance

William Odle, Canna Surprise & Autumn Jewels

Every weekend:

NEW! Arboretum Amber craft beer

Brewed for the Arboretum by Texas Ale Project and served at Café on the Green this amber beer has a medium to light mouth feel with a wonderful malty complex and a nice hop balance. Pairs well with brats, also sold at Café on the Green – $6 for a 12 oz glass.

Live Music

Saturdays: 12-3 p.m. & Sundays: 1-4 p.m., Val Late Garden

Musicians specializing in a variety of music, such as Spanish guitar and folk guitar, play throughout the garden every weekend during autumn. Bring a picnic and relish in the music.

11/11-Becky Middleton

11/12-Jonathan and Shannon Camacho (Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn)

11/18-Rob Holbert

11/19-Eric Czechowski

ARTIST Info

Eric Czechowski – Guitar & Vocals – performed with Emmy, Grammy, and Dove award winners

Becky Middleton – Folk Guitar & Vocals – Dallas Morning News calls her “Dallas’” most full throated, soul-cry vocalist

Shannon & Jonathan Comancho – Indy/Alternative Guitar & Vocalist Duo – The Music Enthusiast calls them “quite impressive duo, with incredible vocal talent”

NEW Garden Sized Games

Saturdays & Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pecan Grove

Enjoy giant-sized games like Connect Four, Yardzee, Corn-Hole and Jenga in Pecan Grove. Games are available to play on a first come, first served basis.

Garden Melodies

Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Loggia at DeGolyer House

Enjoy soothing piano melodies by Lee Harbaugh on the DeGolyer Loggia.

Special Events

North Texas Gourd Association Demonstrations

November 9 and 16 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crape Myrtle Allee

The North Texas Gourd Association creates items, such as jewelry and decorative accessories, with gourds.

Hoffman Family Gift Store Book Signings/Events

Book Signing – Saturday, November 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Join Holly Clegg, author of the popular Eating Well series, for a book signing of Kitchen 101: Secrets to Cooking Confidence.

Tasting with Imported Gourmet Foods – Cancelled 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, November 12, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Join Panos and Penelope Maheras for a tasting from Imported Gourmet Foods.

Book Signing – Saturday, November 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Join Sam Pfiester for a book signing of The Golden Lane, a story that follows the early career of Everette DeGolyer, famed of the Arboretum’s DeGolyer House, during the Tampico Oil Boom.

Book Signing – Saturday, December 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Join author Jennifer Drez for a book signing of Goodnight Dallas.

Discounts:

BOGO Wednesday

Wednesdays, September 27-November 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Buy one, get one free admission every Wednesday; offer is valid for Arboretum After-Hours.

C.C. Young Senior Thursdays

Thursdays, September 28-November 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Seniors can enjoy $11 admission and a 20 percent discount at the Hoffman Family Gift Store. Discount is only available at the ticket booth.

Tom Thumb $1 off General Garden Admission

September 23-November 22

Tom Thumb offers $1 off general garden admission tickets, available at area Tom Thumb and Albertson’s locations.

Veterans Day Discount

November 10, 11 & 12

Any veterans, active duty and first responders with identification receive free daytime admission on Veterans Day. Offer available only on site at the ticket booth.